מיפוי בתי המחבלים שביצעו את הפיגוע בשומרון דובר צה"ל

IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) forces, under the command of the Samaria Regional Brigade, operated over the past 24 hours to counter terrorism in the Palestinian Arab village of Tell, where the terrorists behind Friday's nearby shooting attack resided, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced on Sunday morning.

As part of the operation, the forces mapped the home of the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack in which Major Yuval Ezra and Master Sergeant (Res.) Benayahu Melet were murdered, and who was neutralized immediately afterward by IDF troops.

In addition, forces mapped the home of the second terrorist, who seized a firearm during the attack and was subsequently apprehended by commandos during an operation in the city of Shechem (Nablus).

The homes of both terrorists were mapped in preparation for temporary sealing, which is expected to be carried out as a precursor to their eventual demolition.

The IDF stated that decisions regarding the temporary sealing will be made in accordance with recommendations from security officials through an established legal process, including all required approvals.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל