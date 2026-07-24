The funeral of Benayahu Melet, who was murdered in Friday morning's terror attack near Havat Gilad, will take place today at 3:30 p.m. at the Havat Gilad cemetery.

Melet will be laid to rest alongside Rabbi Raziel Shevach, who was murdered in a shooting attack near Havat Gilad in 2018. Rabbi Shevach's widow, Yael, lost her home and the last mementos of her husband in the Havat Gilad fire last Saturday.

Melet was killed during an attack on a group of Jewish hikers near the village of Tal in Samaria. During the incident, dozens of Palestinian Arabs assaulted the hikers, seized the weapon of the Havat Gilad security coordinator, and used it to open fire on the Israelis.

Melet, who was at the scene, worked alongside the Havat Gilad security coordinator and the regional company commander in an effort to protect the hikers and repel the attackers.

Melet was killed in the attack, and three other Israelis were wounded, including one who remains in critical condition. Shortly afterward, IDF forces eliminated the terrorist and recovered the stolen weapon.

Itay Zar, one of the founders of Havat Gilad, struggled to hold back tears at the scene of the attack. He described Melet as "a dear friend," a member of the community's emergency response team, a devoted family man, and "an exceptional person." He also called for changes to Israel's security policy and for continued strengthening of the communities in the area following the murder.