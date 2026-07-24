Dramatic footage released Friday afternoon captures the moments leading up to the deadly shooting attack in which Benayahu Melet was murdered.

The video documents the violent assault on a group of Jewish hikers, the struggle that unfolded at the scene, and the moment the Havat Gilad security coordinator's weapon was seized.

At the start of the footage, the hikers are seen standing on the outskirts of the Palestinian Arab village they had reached. Within moments, dozens of Palestinian Arabs approach and surround the group as the small security force on the scene attempts to hold back the attackers and push them away.

The footage shows the Havat Gilad security coordinator and the regional company commander working to repel the crowd and protect the hikers. Benayahu Melet, who was at the scene, is also seen joining the effort to help defend the group and drive the attackers back.

The confrontation then escalates around the Havat Gilad security coordinator. The footage shows several terrorists succeeding in seizing his weapon, and one of them opens fire with it. The gunfire resulted in Melet's murder. Three other Israelis were wounded, including two who sustained critical and serious injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, IDF forces engaged the terrorist, eliminated him, and recovered the stolen weapon. Following the attack, security forces launched a manhunt for additional suspects, while IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir ordered significant reinforcements to the area as the military continues counterterrorism operations across Samaria.