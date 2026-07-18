Yael Shevach revealed on Saturday night that one of the homes destroyed in the wildfire that swept through Havat Gilad was her own.

Shevach, the widow of terror victim Rabbi Raziel Shevach, who was murdered in a 2018 terror attack near Havat Gilad, wrote on social media: "A good week - to those who can allow themselves to. There was a fire. A fire. The house is gone. We're okay. Thank you all for your concern. I have nothing to say. And I have no home."

Yael Shevach's home courtesy

Earlier Saturday, dozens of firefighting crews, aircraft, and IDF forces battled the blaze, which destroyed 13 homes, a garage, and a wood storage facility. Two firefighters were moderately injured, and one resident sustained light injuries.

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