אש בחוות גלעד צילום: TPS

The community of Havat Gilad in Samaria was evacuated in full on Saturday after a wildfire spread from the direction of Kedumim and reached residential homes.

A total of 45 firefighting and rescue crews, assisted by a reconnaissance helicopter and eight firefighting aircraft, are battling the blaze. Two firefighters sustained moderate and light injuries during the operation and were evacuated for medical treatment.

The fire crossed the first row of homes, destroying about 13 houses, a garage, and a wood storage facility. Several vehicles were also damaged, including an armored fire engine that was hit by intense heat after strong winds drove the flames rapidly through the first line of homes in the community.

Police from the Samaria District are assisting with evacuations and directing traffic in the area. Route 55 has been closed westbound from Jit Junction to facilitate the evacuation. Police said a special investigative team is examining the cause of the fire.

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Meanwhile, residents living in the first row of homes in Shimshit, in the Jezreel Valley, were also evacuated due to a fire in an open area nearby, while other residents were instructed to remain indoors because of heavy smoke. Twelve firefighting crews and four firefighting planes succeeded in preventing the fire from reaching the community.

Another fire broke out on Meron Street in Kfar Vradim, where 11 firefighting crews and two aircraft brought the blaze under control. A separate fire near Shibli, in the Mount Tabor area, was also contained after the efforts of five firefighting crews and two aircraft, with crews continuing extinguishing and containment operations at multiple sites.

צילום: קובי ריכטר/ כבאות והצלה לישראל

צילום: קובי ריכטר/ כבאות והצלה לישראל

צילום: קובי ריכטר/ כבאות והצלה לישראל

צילום: קובי ריכטר/ כבאות והצלה לישראל

צילום: קובי ריכטר/ כבאות והצלה לישראל

צילום: קובי ריכטר/ כבאות והצלה לישראל