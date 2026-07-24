IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Eyal Zamir on Friday conducted a situational assessment with the Commander of the Central Command and the Head of the Operations Directorate, following the deadly terror attack that occurred earlier on Friday morning, near the Arab village of Tal.

As part of the situational assessment, the Chief of the General Staff instructed the reinforcement of the sector with additional soldiers to strengthen defense in the area and the apprehension of all the terrorists involved in the attack.

The IDF stressed that "soldiers continue operations in the area, including in the Beit Furik and Tubas areas, where counterterrorism activity began yesterday (Thursday)."

Shortly after the terror attack, the IDF reported: "IDF soldiers who operated in the area eliminated the terrorist who executed the terror attack and harmed several Israeli civilians. The terrorist was eliminated immediately after executing the attack, and IDF soldiers recovered the stolen weapon."

"A joint security agency situational assessment is currently being conducted, led by the Commander of the Central Command, with the participation of representatives from the Judea and Samaria Division, Israel Police officers from the Judea and Samaria District, and the ISA."