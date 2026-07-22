Israel Airports Authority Chairman Yiftah Ron-Tal on Wednesday said that there are no plans to close Israel's airspace or cancel flights, despite the security escalation and the possibility of additional US aerial refueling aircraft arriving in Israel.

Speaking to Kan Reshet Bet, Ron-Tal said he supports the policy recently updated by Transportation Minister Miri Regev.

"There is absolutely no intention of closing the State of Israel's airspace, even in the sensitive strategic and security situation we are currently facing," he said.

"We will do everything in our power to keep Israel's skies open during a season that is so important to the Israeli public," he said, noting that Ben Gurion Airport is already handling about 90,000 passengers a day, with operations coordinated closely with the defense establishment.

Airports Authority Director General Sharon Kedmi has warned repeatedly that accommodating additional US refueling aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport could lead to flight cancellations.

"We are doing everything possible to avoid canceling flights," Kedmi said. "But we cannot accommodate even one more refueling aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport. If another one arrives, we will begin canceling flights. The public should prepare for cancellations and delays."

Last week, Kan News reported that Transportation Minister Miri Regev had lifted restrictions on the landing of US refueling aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport. Under the revised arrangement, however, the number of aircraft allowed to remain at the airport will be capped, while additional aircraft will be directed to IDF bases in coordination with the Defense Ministry.