Israel Airports Authority Director General Sharon Kedmi said in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet that Ben Gurion Airport will not be able to operate all of its planned flights if it receives additional American refueling planes.

"We are doing everything to avoid canceling flights," Kedmi stated. "There are American refuelers here and in other places. We are in contact with the Air Force and everyone is doing their job."

He clarified: "We cannot allow even one more tanker into Ben Gurion Airport. If it does, we will start canceling flights. The public needs to prepare for cancellations and delays. We need to remember that this is a civilian airport."