The US military has decided to freeze the planned relocation of its aerial refueling aircraft from Ben Gurion Airport, a move that could significantly disrupt operations at Israel's main international airport in the coming weeks.

The Israel Airports Authority is warning that unless the aircraft are moved according to the agreed plan, a severe shortage of parking spots for commercial airliners is expected beginning July 23. Such a shortage could potentially force the cancellation of around 10 flights per day, affecting approximately 50,000 airline tickets by the end of the month.

In an urgent letter to the Transportation Ministry Director General, Airports Authority Director General Sharon Kadmi wrote that despite the agreement to relocate the aircraft, they have not yet been removed from Ben Gurion Airport. He added that four additional US aerial refueling aircraft have since been stationed at the airport, further worsening the shortage of parking space.

The Authority estimates that as many as 50,000 airline tickets could be canceled by the end of July, with significant consequences for passengers, airlines, the Israeli economy, and Ben Gurion Airport's status as an international aviation hub.

Kadmi called for the immediate implementation of the agreed-upon plan and the relocation of the remaining planes, warning that unless the parking spaces are freed for civilian aviation, the Airports Authority will have no choice but to take major operational measures, including canceling flights.

At the end of May, Transportation Minister Miri Regev warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the end of May about the consequences of stationing the refueling aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport.

In her letter, Regev argued that the aircraft's occupation of parking stands significantly reduces the airport's capacity and harms civilian aviation operations. She proposed relocating the aircraft to Israeli Air Force bases, which she said could accommodate them without affecting operational readiness.