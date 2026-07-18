Amid rising security tensions in the Middle East and continued coordination between Israel and the United States, the IDF confirmed that additional US Air Force aerial refueling aircraft will be deployed to Israel.

Unlike previous deployments, the aircraft will not be stationed at Ben Gurion International Airport but at military air bases to avoid disrupting civilian air traffic.

In a statement, the IDF said, "The American partner has decided to adjust its force posture in the region, and in coordination with the IDF, it was decided to add additional refueling aircraft to the existing fleet already stationed in Israel."

The IDF added that the decision to base the aircraft at Israeli Air Force facilities was made for both operational reasons and to minimize the impact on operations at Ben Gurion Airport.

Meanwhile, the US is deploying additional aerial refueling aircraft to the Middle East, while reports indicate that American fighter jets are also heading to the region via Europe.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev announced last week that no additional refueling aircraft would be permitted to park at Ben Gurion Airport, while defense officials stressed that the deployment is essential for strengthening regional deterrence and defense.

The US military presently maintains approximately 30 refuelers at Ben Gurion International Airport and another 30 at Ramon Air Base in southern Israel. The incoming aircraft would restore American refueling capabilities in the country to levels maintained at the onset of the conflict. According to Axios, US Central Command favors operating out of Ben Gurion Airport due to superior infrastructure and security compared to other regional facilities that face higher vulnerability to Iranian fire.

Earlier this week, the Israel Airports Authority warned that unless the aircraft are moved according to the agreed plan, a severe shortage of parking spots for commercial airliners is expected beginning July 23. Such a shortage could potentially force the cancellation of around 10 flights per day, affecting approximately 50,000 airline tickets by the end of the month.