Senior levels of the Israeli aviation industry recommended this evening (Sunday) to Transportation Minister Miri Regev to close Ben Gurion Airport immediately, Channel 13 reported.

The recommendation comes amid the ongoing Operation Roaring Lion against Iran and the non-stop missile launches from Iran and Lebanon. A decisive meeting on the matter is expected to be held later in the evening with the Civil Aviation Authority Director General Shmuel Zakai and Airports Authority CEO Sharon Kedmi.

Approximately 10,000 passengers pass through Israel's main international airport in a day. However, the professional echelons believe that the current security situation requires a total closure of the skies, except for essential and pre-approved flights. The recommendation negates the wishes of commercial companies who hoped to increase flight volume ahead of the Passover holiday.

Amid mounting security pressure, Minister Regev is also facing a demand from the International Air Transport Association to declare an “aviation emergency." Such a declaration would allow airlines to invoke an amendment approved by the Knesset’s Economics Committee, under which they would only be required to cover two nights of accommodation for passengers stranded abroad, and would not be obligated to arrange alternative flights, only to refund the original ticket.

Sources close to Transportation Minister Miri Regev clarified Sunday evening that “contrary to reports, there has been no change in aviation policy."

“Transportation Minister Miri Regev is holding ongoing situation assessments in order to maintain open skies, while ensuring the security and safety of passengers in accordance with the recommendations of security officials," her associates said.