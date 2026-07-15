The restriction on U.S. military refueling aircraft landing at Ben Gurion Airport has been lifted following a sharp protest from the United States, according to a report by KAN News.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev confirmed that the aircraft will continue operating through Israel, while noting that the number of refueling planes parked at Ben Gurion Airport will be reduced to the level agreed upon by both countries. The remaining aircraft will be relocated to IDF bases in coordination with the Defense Ministry.

"The move is intended to enable the continuation of operational activity while maintaining the continuity of civil aviation," Regev said.

The original directive to remove the aircraft came after Ben Gurion Airport management warned that the refueling planes were occupying valuable parking space ahead of the busy summer travel season, raising concerns that flight operations could be disrupted and lead to widespread cancellations.

Despite those concerns, the current tensions between the United States and Iran prompted the Pentagon to insist on keeping its refueling aircraft and crews on high alert in Israel. Reports indicated that the aircraft's presence at Ben Gurion Airport had sparked fears that many Israelis planning to travel abroad during the summer holiday season could face disruptions to their flights.