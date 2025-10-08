A 13-year-old boy managed to get past the security and inspection system at Ben Gurion International Airport and board an EL-AL plane set to take off for the United States without a passport or boarding pass.

The cabin crew noticed the boy shortly before take-off, questioned him, and understood that he was not meant to be on the flight. The boy was removed from the plane safely before takeoff.

EL-AL management stated: "The cabin crew on the flight noticed a child who boarded the plane without a boarding pass and without a passport after he passed all stages of security and border control at Ben Gurion Airport."

The airline stated further that "the boy was removed from the plane safely before takeoff, and the incident is under review by the Israel Airports Authority."