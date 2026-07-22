Operational plans for a potential intervention regarding Hezbollah in Lebanon are taking shape within Syria’s defense establishment, Kan 11 News revealed on Tuesday evening.

These preparations are taking place behind the scenes, contrasting with official statements by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who publicly rejected US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that he take action against the organization inside the neighboring country.

A Syrian security official close to the Damascus regime stated in recent days that plans targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon are quietly being developed, ready to be executed if necessary.

In the same conversation, the official added that the highest echelons of the Syrian security apparatus have received explicit directives to counter and thwart any Hezbollah presence on the ground.