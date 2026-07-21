Syrian authorities announced on Tuesday that they had foiled a second attempt in a week to smuggle weapons from Syria into Lebanon. The ammunition was believed to be destined for Hezbollah.

According to Syria's Border Crossings and Customs Authority, customs officers at the Jdeidat Yabous border crossing became suspicious of a private vehicle headed for Lebanon and subjected it to a thorough inspection. With the assistance of a K9 unit, officers discovered weapons concealed inside the vehicle.

Authorities said they seized 226 grenade launcher rounds along with additional ammunition. The driver was arrested at the scene and legal proceedings were initiated against him.

The seized weapons were transferred to the relevant authorities for further investigation. Syrian officials said they will continue efforts to thwart smuggling attempts and safeguard the country's security.