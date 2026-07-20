A severe incident two weeks ago at the Syrian border nearly ended in tragedy.

According to a report by Kan News, IDF lookouts identified five suspects at night near the border, not from the Hermon area. The IDF classified the incident as an immediate threat due to fears that it was a terrorist cell attempting to infiltrate Israeli territory.

According to the report, Hermes 450 Zik attack drones were dispatched and prepared to conduct an airstrike on the suspects. A moment before the strike, the lookouts noticed that the suspects had sidelocks, and because of that, the attack was scrubbed.

A short time later, the 201st Division assessed the situation and concluded that the suspects were activists from the Bashan Vanguard movement, which advocates for the establishment of Jewish settlements in Syria. The movement's activists often illegally cross into Syrian territory, disrupting the security forces' operations.

The IDF confirmed the details of the incident and stated: "The IDF condemns the incident, which joins previous incidents of this sort. The IDF expects the law enforcement authorities to bring those involved to justice and to act with determination against this phenomenon."