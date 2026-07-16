Defense Minister Israel Katz spoke Wednesday night with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who updated him on US military operations in Iran.

The two agreed to continue close cooperation between their countries in response to any future developments.

Katz also briefed Hegseth on Israel's operations against jihadist terror groups in Syria, Gaza, and Lebanon. He stressed that Israel is determined to maintain its security zones in Syria, Gaza, and Lebanon in order to protect its borders and nearby communities.

In their conversation, Katz emphasized to Hegseth that this policy is based on the lessons learned from the October 7 attacks.

"We have never asked the US to act on our behalf along our borders," he said, adding, "We are committed to defending the citizens of Israel against every threat, and that is exactly what we intend to do."