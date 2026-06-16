During a meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, US President Donald Trump voiced harsh criticism of Israel's war against the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon.

The President said that an Israeli attack on Hezbollah would not affect the deal with Iran and continued, "I consider that a minor war. We have a little pin prick out there that constantly rears its head, and that's Hezbollah."

The President praised Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's approach to fighting Hezbollah, "He is very good with Hezbollah, he does not like them."

He then attacked the manner in which Israel was executing its war with the terror group: "Israel's fighting Hezbollah for too long, and too many people are being killed. You don't have to knock down an apartment house every time you're looking for somebody. There are a lot of people in those apartment houses, and they're not all Hezbollah."

Trump suggested that Israel "let Syria take care of Hezbollah, because to be honest with you, I think they'd do a better job at doing it." He repeated his praise for the former Al-Qaeda member al-Sharaa, and said that "if Israel can't do the job without killing everyone else, he'll do the job."

At the beginning of his remarks, President Trump clarified that the US has no obligation under the deal to invest any money in Iran, but reserves the right to do so later down the line.

He also praised Qatar and said that no country in history has invested more money in the US than the Arab state.

Turning back to Iran, the President declared that "the only thing that matters to me is that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon."

According to the President, the deal with Iran "says it loud and clear. They're not going to develop it, they're not going to buy it, they're not going to do anything with it. And if they do, they suffer unbelievable consequences. Not just a little bit."

He noted that the deal ensures that Iran does not develop or purchase a nuclear weapon. "If they do, all hell will rain down on them."

He remarked that if Iran had a nuclear weapon, they would have blown up Israel, they would have blown up the Middle East, and they probably would have taken a shot at us. We would have gotten them first, I think."

President Trump also claimed that "I never cared about regime change" in Iran. This being said, the President noted that "I guess you have regime change, because the first group is dead, the second group is dead, part of the third group is gone, and we're dealing with very rational people. They were nice to deal with, they were strong people, smart people. They are not radicalized, and they're looking to help their country."

He added, "I don't believe in regime changes. I've watched regime changes for years; they don't work. It has to just happen.

Asked what he would do if the Iranian regime continued to kill its own people, Trump claimed that "we talked to them about it."

He differentiated between the leaders before the war and those currently leading the regime: "I would say that the majority of that took place during the first and second regimes. Much more so than now."

Asked if he's frustrated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said: "No. We had a great relationship. We're talking about some end details."

The President expressed distaste with the strike on Beirut earlier in the week. "You know, there was a very minor thing with some drones, and he ends up... I saw that attack, that was vicious, too much."

With that, he clarified, "We've had a very effective relationship. Without the United States, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel because no other president would be willing to do what I did. I've had a great relationship with Bibi, but now Bibi needs to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon."