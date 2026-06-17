Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa fears that a military intervention against Hezbollah could be perceived in the Arab world as a move to defend Israel, thereby damaging his regional standing, Kan 11 News reported Tuesday evening, citing a Syrian source familiar with the mindset among the ruling elite in Damascus.

According to the source, Syrian military intervention against Hezbollah in Lebanon is a non-starter unless Israel accedes to Syrian demands - chief among them the withdrawal of the IDF from areas it seized in southern Syria following the collapse of Bashar Al-Assad's regime.

The report follows remarks made earlier on Tuesday by US President Donald Trump, who stated that Al-Sharaa’s Syria would "take care of" Hezbollah instead of Israel.

The possibility of Syria assisting in dismantling the group's military capabilities has surfaced repeatedly over recent months during various diplomatic talks.

However, in recent days, Al-Sharaa himself clarified that he has no intention of intervening militarily in Lebanon. According to the president, Syria's efforts are strictly focused on securing its border with Lebanon and thwarting weapons smuggling to Hezbollah.

Last Thursday, Kan 11 News reported that Turkey had conveyed messages to Damascus advising against military action against Hezbollah, citing concerns that such a move would strengthen Israel's regional position.

Meanwhile, new details have emerged regarding a proposal raised by Trump during a joint meeting between Israeli and Lebanese representatives. According to the report, the US President suggested that the Syrian military should lead the initiative to disarm Hezbollah.

Based on the published information, both Israel and Lebanon expressed reservations about the idea. Israel voiced skepticism regarding Syria's capability and willingness to act against the group, while Lebanon opposed the deployment of a foreign army on its soil.

Israeli officials also criticized the burgeoning agreement being negotiated with the United States, arguing it could ultimately strengthen Hezbollah and grant the group political and security legitimacy in the region.