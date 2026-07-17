US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that, as of Thursday, American forces have redirected three commercial vessels trying to run the naval blockade on Iran, disabled one vessel that did not comply, and boarded one to ensure full compliance with the ongoing US naval blockade against Iran.

CENTCOM published footage showing US Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducting a verification boarding aboard M/T Wen Yao in the Gulf of Oman.

“The Strait of Hormuz and the surrounding waters remain free and open, except for vessels attempting to violate America’s steel wall blockade," concluded the CENTCOM statement.

On Wednesday, CENTCOM announced that its forces enforced naval blockade measures against Iran by disabling an unladen oil tanker attempting to sail toward an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf.

According to CENTCOM’s statement, its forces “observed Curacao-flagged M/T Belma transiting international waters toward Kharg Island. The commercial vessel ignored multiple warnings as it attempted to violate the US blockade. A US aircraft disabled the vessel after firing hellfire missiles into the ship’s smokestack. The ship is no longer transiting to Iran."

CENTCOM reinstated the naval blockade after President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz is open to international shipping but that a full blockade will be imposed on vessels connected to Iranian ports or Iranian cargo.