US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Wednesday that its forces enforced naval blockade measures against Iran by disabling an unladen oil tanker attempting to sail toward an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf.

According to CENTCOM’s statement, its forces “observed Curacao-flagged M/T Belma transiting international waters toward Kharg Island. The commercial vessel ignored multiple warnings as it attempted to violate the US blockade. A US aircraft disabled the vessel after firing hellfire missiles into the ship’s smokestack. The ship is no longer transiting to Iran."

The US Army resumed the naval blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. CENTCOM noted that, during the first 24 hours of enforcement, CENTCOM has redirected two compliant commercial vessels and disabled one non-compliant vessel.

“US forces remain vigilant and prepared to ensure full compliance," the statement concluded.

CENTCOM reinstated the naval blockade after President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz is open to international shipping but that a full blockade will be imposed on vessels connected to Iranian ports or Iranian cargo.

Iran lashed out at the renewed US naval blockade of its ports, warning it has shattered the deal struck between the sides to pause the conflict to allow for peace talks.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated that Trump’s decision to renew the blockade “has, in a way, dismantled the Islamabad memorandum."

Prior to its announcement of the interception of the vessel, CENTCOM announced on Wednesday evening that US forces have launched operations for a second wave of strikes against Iran.

The strikes are targeting Iranian military capabilities used to threaten vessels freely transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, an international waterway vital to global commerce.