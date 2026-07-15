Iran on Tuesday lashed out at the renewed US naval blockade of its ports, warning it has shattered the deal struck between the sides to pause the conflict to allow for peace talks.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated that US President Donald Trump’s decision to renew the blockade “has, in a way, dismantled the Islamabad memorandum."

He further warned that Iran’s response to US strikes on its territory will not be proportional and will instead make Washington "regret" its actions.

"Iran's response to US aggression will not be proportional; rather, it will make them regret it," he said in remarks carried by Iran’s official media.

Trump announced earlier on Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz is open to international shipping but that a full blockade will be imposed on vessels connected to Iranian ports or Iranian cargo.

Later, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 p.m. Israel time), US Central Command (CENTCOM) officially announced that "US forces resumed the naval blockade against vessels transiting to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas."

At the same time, CENTCOM confirmed that its forces have begun launching an additional round of strikes against Iran to continue degrading Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state media reported strikes on Qeshm Island, as well as sounds of explosions in Ahvaz and Bandar Abbas.

Shortly before 1:00 a.m., the Iranian news agency Mehr reported that air defense systems were activated in the vicinity of the nuclear power plant in the southern city of Bushehr.

Concurrently, the Fars news agency added that several heavy explosions were heard near the cities of Bampur and Chabahar in southeastern Iran. The source of these explosions is currently unknown.