The US State Department on Saturday issued a Worldwide Caution alert for US citizens, citing “heightened tensions in the Middle East."

“Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation," the alert stated.

“We remind Americans in the region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments. The Department of State advises Americans worldwide, and especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution," it added.

US citizens abroad were urged to “follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate."

Flight cancellations and periodic airspace closures may cause travel disruptions. US diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world," the State Department alert said.

The alert came as US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced a new wave of airstrikes targeting sites in Iran as the operation entered its eighth consecutive day.

According to CENTCOM, the strikes were carried out under the direction of US President Donald Trump and are intended to degrade Iran's military capabilities while reducing its ability to threaten international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important maritime trade routes.

Earlier on Saturday, CENTCOM announced that two US service members in Jordan were killed Friday in action as CENTCOM and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. Additionally, one service member is currently missing.

Four American service members were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals, CENTCOM added. They have since been discharged.

Other personnel who were evaluated for minor injuries have returned to duty.