US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced early Monday morning that it had successfully completed the ninth consecutive evening of strikes against Iran.

“CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks to further diminish Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz," it said.

The statement further noted, “The US military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's direction. CENTCOM forces remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready."

CENTCOM initially announced that the new wave of strikes against Iran were launched at 7:00 p.m. ET (2:00 a.m. Israel time).

"The strikes will continue degrading Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz," said CENTCOM.

Iranian media outlets reported a wave of American strikes in the city of Tabriz, located in the northwestern part of the country.

Concurrently, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that powerful blasts and multiple explosions were heard in Bandar Mahshahr and Bandar Imam Khomeini - two major, strategic port cities situated along the coast of the Persian Gulf in southwestern Iran.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced later that it attacked two oil tankers navigating the Strait of Hormuz. According to the Iranian claims, the strike was executed after the vessels veered off course and failed to stick to the agreed-upon route set by Iranian authorities in the strait.

In its statement, the IRGC issued a direct threat toward Washington, warning that the United States should expect "punishment" in response to its actions in the region.

In an earlier statement, CENTCOM said that as of Sunday, it has redirected six commercial vessels and disabled one to ensure full compliance with the naval blockade against Iran.

Shortly before the US announcement on the latest strikes, sirens were sounded in Kuwait. The Kuwait Army later stated that "Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting attacks by hostile drones, following the sinful Iranian aggression."

On Sunday morning, CENTCOM announced that its forces completed an eighth consecutive round of strikes against Iran at the direction of US President Donald Trump.

"During the eighth consecutive night of US strikes, CENTCOM forces successfully hit Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defense facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage sites to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities," the statement said.

It further added that American military assets also targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces that launched attacks against US service members in Jordan on July 17.

"More than 50,000 US men and women in uniform are operating across the Middle East. They remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready," said CENTCOM.

Those strikes came after CENTCOM announced that two US service members in Jordan were killed in action on Friday as the US and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. Additionally, one service member is currently missing.

Four American service members were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals, CENTCOM added. They have since been discharged. Other personnel who were evaluated for minor injuries have returned to duty.