US President Donald Trump announced that the Strait of Hormuz is open to international shipping but that a full blockade will be imposed on vessels connected to Iranian ports or Iranian cargo.

In a post on social media, Trump credited the US military for securing the strategic waterway, writing that “Oil is flowing like never before, thanks to the awesome Power of the United States Military."

The President praised Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, and US Central Command Commander Admiral Brad Cooper, saying they were responsible for keeping the strait open.

“Because of them, and all members of the Most Powerful Military anywhere in the World, BY FAR, the Strait of Hormuz is open to ALL Ship traffic except for Iran," Trump wrote.

He added that restrictions on Iranian shipping were being imposed because of what he described as the actions of Iran’s leadership.

“We will therefore have a FULL Blockade, but only on Ships coming to and from Iranian ports, or carrying anything have to do with Iranian cargo," Trump stated.

In his latest statement, Trump also announced that he was replacing a previously proposed 20% US reimbursement fee on cargo passing through the strait with trade and investment agreements with Gulf states.

“Based on highly productive conversations with Middle East leadership, I have decided to replace the 20% United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States," he wrote.

Trump said the investments would lead to expanded US manufacturing and job creation.

“Those Investments will be MASSIVE but, at the same time, extraordinarily good for them, and their future," he stated, adding that the agreements would bring “Factories, Plants, and Equipment" to the United States and create “additional millions of High Paying AMERICAN Jobs."

Trump also reiterated his position that Iran will not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

“The days of Iran killing hundreds of thousands of people, including 52,000 protestors, are OVER and, most importantly, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!" he wrote.

Trump’s announcement follows his earlier declaration that the United States would reinstate an Iranian blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, while allowing other countries continued access to the vital shipping route.

“The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran," Trump previously wrote. He said the blockade would apply only to Iran’s ships or customers, adding that “all other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait."

Speaking in the Oval Office as US forces launched additional strikes against Iran, Trump said American operations had significantly weakened Iran’s military capabilities and secured the waterway.

“We’re attacking them tonight. We’re taking out all of their capability for anything having to do with the Strait, with the Hormuz Strait," Trump said.

He also said that the blockade would target Iranian-linked shipping while leaving other commercial traffic unaffected.

“So, it’s a blockade. It’s a very strong blockade. The blockade was probably more effective even than hitting them, but I think the combination is the thing that really does it," Trump said.

During his remarks, Trump said Iran had repeatedly violated agreements reached with the United States.

“We had a deal. It was a done deal, and then they violated it. They always violate it," Trump said, adding that previous negotiations had failed because agreements were not upheld.

Trump also said diplomatic options remained available despite continued military action.

“Yeah, I think a deal is possible, sure. I do," he said.

The President said US forces had damaged Iran’s military capabilities, including its naval and missile systems, and described the ongoing campaign as limited compared to previous American conflicts.

“We knocked out their Navy in a period of one month. We knocked out their Air Force. Their Air Force is non-existent. We knocked out most of their missiles, most of their drones," Trump said.

The US Central Command previously announced that American forces had launched additional strikes against Iranian targets, stating that the operations were aimed at reducing Iran’s ability to attack civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.