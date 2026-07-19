The United States has intensified its military campaign against Iran, with US Central Command (CENTCOM) announcing a new wave of airstrikes targeting sites in Iran as the operation entered its eighth consecutive day.

According to CENTCOM, the strikes were carried out under the direction of US President Donald Trump and are intended to degrade Iran's military capabilities while reducing its ability to threaten international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important maritime trade routes.

The US military said the operation also serves as a direct response to attacks against American service members in Jordan, which Washington attributes to Iranian-backed forces. US officials stated that the strikes are meant to send a clear message that attacks on American personnel will be met with a swift and decisive military response.

So far, US officials have not disclosed additional details regarding the scale of the operation, the specific targets that were struck, or the extent of the damage inflicted.

Iran's official news agency, IRNA, reported overnight that multiple explosions were heard in the port city of Bandar Abbas and the nearby Qeshm Island.

However, the latest strikes represent a continuation of Washington's ongoing campaign against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the country's broader military infrastructure.

The latest developments underscore the growing confrontation between the United States and Iran, raising concerns that the conflict could expand across multiple fronts in the Middle East. Security analysts note that any further escalation could affect regional stability and increase tensions involving Iranian-backed proxy groups operating in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen.

Israel is closely monitoring the situation, as Iranian military activity and the operations of Tehran-backed organizations remain among the country's primary national security concerns. Any escalation between Washington and Tehran could have broader implications for the region and further heighten security challenges facing Israel.

At this stage, no official response has been issued by the Iranian government regarding the latest strikes. Nevertheless, regional observers are closely watching for possible developments that could influence the next phase of the confrontation between the United States and Iran.