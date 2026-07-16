Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) affirmed Wednesday that he intends to remain in the Democratic fold, but cautioned that a complete retreat from backing Israel would represent an intolerable threshold that could force him out.

"If our party ever becomes - and just makes it official - the anti-Israel party, that’s when I would leave because that’s been a moral clarity for me," Fetterman stated during an appearance at the Hill Nation Summit in Washington.

The Pennsylvania lawmaker expressed confusion regarding why Democrats would abandon a major Middle Eastern democratic partner with shared values. He voiced sharp anxiety about party trends amid growing demands from progressive organizers to scale back traditional security support.

"My long-term concern has been with the Democratic Party, as I am a member of that, is that our party is going to back away and turn their back to Israel," he explained.

To illustrate his concern, Fetterman pointed to a legislative push by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) aiming to strip $3.3 billion in annual security allocations to Israel, along with the momentum behind primary candidates openly hostile to the foreign ally. The measure failed to pass in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, but more than 100 Democrats voted in favor of the measure. No Republican besides Massie backed the measure.

While House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) opposed the amendment , House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) supported it. Fetterman sees Clark’s stance as representative of a broader political drift.

"You look at the kinds of individuals that are winning our recent primaries," Fetterman remarked. "It’s becoming more anti-, anti-Israel and hostile to people" who hold pro-Israel views.

He faulted fellow Democrats who "are trying to ingratiate ourselves with that segment of the base of our voters are intensely, intensely anti-Israel."

Though Fetterman admitted Republican representatives have privately pitched the idea of him switching parties, he refused to outline those exchanges.

Fetterman has become known for his staunch pro-Israel stance . After Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, Fetterman put up posters of the Israelis who were abducted by Hamas in his front office and left them up until every single person safely returned home.