House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced to House Democrats on Tuesday that he will oppose a legislative proposal intended to stop US assistance to Israel, Politico reported.

Jeffries laid out his position in a "Dear Colleague" letter dispatched Tuesday morning before speaking on his decision during a Democratic caucus session.

The proposed change to the fiscal 2027 State Department and foreign operations appropriations measure was introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and is anticipated to come up for a vote shortly. The proposal has heightened internal Democratic friction for weeks, pitting progressives demanding an end to US financial support for Israel against leadership-aligned lawmakers who caution that the measure's broad scope could unintentionally eliminate aid for Palestinian Arabs residing in Gaza.

Explaining his decision, Jeffries wrote that the proposed measure is “overly broad in that it prohibits or would limit the use of funds for longstanding initiatives related to humanitarian aid, refugee resettlement, peace-building and US Embassy operations". He added that the change would also restrict US capabilities to “confront Hamas".

Prior to Tuesday's letter, Jeffries had avoided stating how he planned to vote on the Massie amendment, though he previously signaled concerns regarding its scope. Last month, the minority leader convened two separate, lengthier caucus sessions allowing Democratic members to debate the proposal, according to Politico.

In Tuesday's missive, Jeffries confirmed Democratic leadership will not actively whip members to vote against the measure, acknowledging that there are “good faith reasons that will result in Members voting in a variety of different ways".

Addressing the broader diplomatic dynamic between Washington and Jerusalem, Jeffries signaled support for broader policy recalibration, noting that a “meaningful change in direction is needed" as the 10-year security assistance agreement initiated under former President Barack Obama nears expiration.