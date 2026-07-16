A sharp ideological divide among House Democrats spilled into the open during a high-stakes floor vote on foreign aid to Israel on Wednesday, Fox News reported.

By a vote of 104-313, the House overwhelmingly defeated a proposed legislative amendment that sought to eliminate $3.3 billion in taxpayer-funded military and foreign assistance destined for Israel in the upcoming fiscal year.

The roll call fractured top House Democratic leaders, who opted against enforcing party discipline or whipping votes on either side of the issue.

The vote represented the first direct opportunity during the current congressional term for representatives to go on record regarding US financial allocations for Israel.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), voted against ending the funding, as he announced he would do on Tuesday. 97 fellow Democrats joined him in opposing the measure.

In contrast, House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA), the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, joined 102 Democrats in voting in favor of the aid restriction. Ten Democratic lawmakers recorded their votes as "present."

The controversial change was introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), a prominent Republican critic of U.S. foreign assistance, as an amendment to a broader State Department appropriations bill. Massie characterized Israel as the "biggest welfare recipient of the United States" during debate and stood as the sole Republican to endorse the proposal.

Opponents of the measure warned that halting assistance would undermine strategic ties in the Middle East during ongoing conflicts with regional actors and impair Israel's military capability against terrorist targets like Hamas and Hezbollah.

A significant cohort of Democrats aligned with that position, delivering sharp rebukes against the proposal on the chamber floor.

"This amendment would embolden the enemies of peace, those pursuing the complete elimination of Israel and those who seek the death of Jews," stated former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD).

Jeffries, who disclosed his opposition during a private caucus meeting Tuesday, maintained that Massie’s language was poorly constructed, a viewpoint echoed by House Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar (D-CA), the third-ranking Democrat in the House.

However, Clark and more than 100 caucus members countered that Israeli military actions in Gaza - which several representatives have classified as genocide - warranted an immediate cessation of US diplomatic and financial backing.

Because the text authored by Massie failed to include specific carve-outs safeguarding non-military aid programs, humanitarian assistance would have been cut off alongside security funding.