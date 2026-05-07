Iran massacred 42,000 of its own people and wounded 195,000. What would the Democrats (except Senator John Fetterman) do about this evil? The immoral answer is that they advocate standing by and doing nothing and yet they claim they care about lives lost and human rights.

President Trump did care and did take action and what have the Democrats except Fetterman done? Everything they can to stop the U.S. from helping the Iranian people against this barbarous regime by voting to abruptly end this war despite its enormous success. Standing idly by is bad enough, but trying to stop an action to help these people is even worse.

Recently, Biden's Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman criticized the war with Iran and advocated for diplomacy with Iran despite the enormous failure of the JCPOA that she helped draft under Obama and her failed diplomacy with Iran under President Biden. Under the JCPOA, Iran received around 100 billion dollars in sanctions relief and yet the main thrust of the agreement was to stop Iran from enriching uranium and Iran consistently violated the agreement. As a result of the JCPOA, Iran increased its military budget by 40% and increased funding to Hamas and Hezbollah.

President Obama wrongly predicted that Iran would use the sanctions relief money to help its citizens. This belief was a catastrophic miscalculation and is one of the main reasons why the deal was such a failure Enriching the biggest funder of terrorism in the world without removing its ability to cheat and still pursue a nuclear weapon while it increased its ballistic missile capabilities was why the JCPOA was such a disaster.

President Trump understood the disaster of the JCPOA and abruptly ended the deal and reinstituted sanctions on Iran, The result is that the Iranian financial reserves went from around 100 billion dollars to under 10 billion dollars. After President Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian General Soleimani on January 3, 2020, the Iranian regime so feared Trump that they completely froze their nuclear program until President Biden took office on January 20, 2021.

By March 2021 Iran had restarted its Natanz facility to enrich uranium because it had no uranium enriched to 60% at that time. In response, the Biden administration reduced sanctions on Iran and let them sell their oil to China while Iran breached the JCPOA Agreement that England, France and Germany had signed. Iran’s foreign reserves increased rapidly to 70 billion dollars by the end of the Biden Administration and during this time they plowed forward with their nuclear program.

They now have 460 Kilograms at 60% enriched uranium. It only takes weeks to go from 60% uranium to 90% enriched uranium which is enough for 11 nuclear bombs. Further, the financial reward of sanctions relief Iran received from the Biden Administration emboldened Iran to provide more support to Hamas and Hezbollah which led to the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel and the October 8, 2023 attack by Hezbollah on Israel and even attacks by Iran itself on Israel. It is hard to imagine a display of greater diplomatic incompetence then that shown by Wendy Sherman under both the Obama and Biden Administrations’.

There is a famous saying in traditional Jewish sources that he who is merciful to the cruel will be cruel to the merciful. Why is it that those who claim they are upset about Palestinian Arab lives lost in Gaza do not care about Iranian civilian lives lost in Iran? The reason is that their ideology is not one that cares about human rights or lives lost but instead is rooted in antisemitism. They use the Palestinian Arab lives lost as a way to attack Israel. When those same people are asked what would you do if you were Prime Minister of Israel on October 7 and had 1,200 casualties and 251 people taken hostage and hundreds of missiles fired at their cities, they cannot give a coherent answer to the question because they have no answer.

Most of those who complain about the Palestinian Arab civilian casualties and promulgate the false blood libel accusing Israel of Genocide actually support the real definition of genocide - which is that they support the destruction of Israel and the massacre of its 7,000,000 Jewish citizens. Many of these people who decry civilian casualties in Gaza supported the intentional Hamas massacre of 1,200 children, babies, the elderly and rapes of women as well as men on October 7. It is hard to imagine a greater evil than supporting the intentional massacre of babies and children, and yet they unabashedly do so.

The fact that Wendy Sherman supported the false antisemitic allegation against Israel of genocide further displays her extraordinary inability to even show a common sense understanding of the area for which she was supposed to be an expert.

President Trump understands that in order to make the world safer, evil regimes must be confronted. As a result of his actions, Iran has lost its leadership, its Air Force, its Navy and its ballistic missile launches dropped 90% before the ceasefire. Because of the actions of President Trump, Iran is much weaker and as a result the world is much safer.

Farley Weiss is President of the Israel Justice Organization,past president of the National Council of Young Israel and coauthor of the book Because It's Just and Right, the Untold Back Story of the U.S. Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.

Joe Scarborough brought this up with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and yet Schumer repeatedly avoided answering the question. Schumer was once an articulate leader speaking out against the dangers of Iran and he opposed the JCPOA agreement but in a desperate attempt to keep his leadership within the Democratic ranks he has now led the opposition to the war to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb.

The war has already been a great success. The two main issues remaining are having Iran give up its enriched uranium and opening the Strait of Hormuz. Considering that Iran’s uranium enrichment facilities have been destroyed and many of their top nuclear scientists have been killed, if they give up the 460 kilograms of enriched uranium they cease being a nuclear threat. Once the Strait of Hormuz is opened to regular shipping then the economic damage they can do to the world will be gone as well. President Trump will make sure both of these happen or Iran will be militarily attacked again. Further, Iran no longer has the funds to give to Hamas and Hezbollah.

The vast majority of the Iranian people want the regime to collapse and support this war. The Democratic party has clearly lost their moral compass.

A friend of mine once said that common sense is not so common and right now in the Democratic party as it relates to the war against Iran. only Senator John Fetterman has displayed common sense.