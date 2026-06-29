Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, on Sunday blasted New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani after his latest attack on Israel.

In an interview with ABC, Mamdani questioned Israel's right to exist as the nation-state of the Jewish people and called for a dramatic shift in US foreign policy and military aid.

The comments followed his labeling of the pro-Israel group AIPAC and its supporters as “monsters".

“Recently, Mamdani used blatant antisemitic language against AIPAC, calling them ‘monsters moving dark money.’ He then expressed sorrow over the elimination of a Hamas terrorist, and now says he does not support Israel as a Jewish state," Danon wrote on social media.

“When you connect all the dots, it becomes very easy to understand who Mamdani does support," the Ambassador added.

Mamdani has become notorious for his antisemitic and anti-Israel statements and actions. During his election campaign, Mamdani refused to disavow the phrase “globalize the intifada". He was also called out for criticizing Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel.

He has repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes in its battle against Hamas in Gaza, and has vowed to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York City.

Mamdani then caused an uproar on his first day in office when he cancelled executive orders related to Israel, which were issued by his predecessor, Eric Adams.

The move cancelled an order signed by Adams in June of 2025 formally recognizing the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

Another executive order which was cancelled prohibited mayoral appointees and agency staff from boycotting and disinvesting from Israel.