New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is coming under fire after yet another antisemitic statement, this time taking aim at the pro-Israel group AIPAC and labelling it and its supporters as “monsters".

The controversial comments were made during a June 18 rally Mamdani held with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and progressive candidates ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections.

Mamdani said in his remarks that for AIPAC, “the only thing more frightening than democracy being allowed to run its course is an end to genocide and Netanyahu's wars."

He further claimed that AIPAC moves “millions in dark money to accomplish a single goal, to preserve their power so that they can turn us against one another instead of our leaders turning towards the moral change we all know to be necessary."

“In the wealthiest city in the wealthiest country in the history of the world, we need not live in fear of monsters any longer," Mamdani said later.

His comments were condemned by Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz, senior rabbi of the Kehilath Jeshurun synagogue in Manhattan, who wrote in a post on social media that “Mamdani is accusing AIPAC of being a monster that subverts democracy, supports genocide and wants to divide Americans."

“This is pure incitement. It inspires people like Elias Rodriguez to take violent action against AIPAC and its supporters," added Rabbi Steinmetz, referencing the terrorist who murdered two Israeli Embassy staff members in Washington, DC, last May.

“Well, I'm an AIPAC supporter. And Mamdani is inciting hatred against people like me," the rabbi wrote, adding, “Mayor Mamdani: you are speaking about me. About millions of New Yorkers who support the very policies AIPAC advocates for. You are demonizing them. And you are the one who is turning New Yorkers against each other in order to grab power."

“New York already has an antisemitism problem. Right now, you are pouring fuel on the fire. I shudder to think what happens next. But you will be responsible for it," Rabbi Steinmetz warned.

The head of the Simon Wiesenthal Center also blasted Mamdani’s remarks.

“The claim that AIPAC exists not to pursue a political agenda, but to spread discord and wield influence for its own sake, is not new," said Simon Wiesenthal Center CEO Jim Berk.

“Soviet anti-Zionist campaigns and earlier antisemitic movements similarly portrayed Jewish organizations as pursuing power not to achieve political goals, but because Jews themselves were said to crave influence and control," Berk continued.

“The suggestion that Jewish political participation is inherently suspect, illegitimate, or secretly manipulative is abhorrent. This is the same old story, retold in a new language."

Mamdani has become notorious for his antisemitic and anti-Israel statements and actions. During his election campaign, Mamdani refused to disavow the phrase “globalize the intifada". He was also called out for criticizing Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel.

He has repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes in its battle against Hamas in Gaza, and has vowed to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York City.

Mamdani then caused an uproar on his first day in office when he cancelled executive orders related to Israel, which were issued by his predecessor, Eric Adams.

The move cancelled an order signed by Adams in June of 2025 formally recognizing the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

Another executive order which was cancelled prohibited mayoral appointees and agency staff from boycotting and disinvesting from Israel.