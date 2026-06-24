In cooperation with the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the Sultanate of Oman on Tuesday announced an interim shipping route designed for commercial boats navigating through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The state-run Oman News Agency (ONA) reported that this provisional corridor is accessible to all maritime traffic. Vessel operators must align their voyages directly with the international shipping regulator, following explicit navigational coordinates provided jointly by the IMO and Omani maritime regulators.

According to ONA, the initiative highlights the country's active responsibility toward protecting the Strait of Hormuz and preserving its indispensable contribution to international commerce.

The state media report further stressed Muscat's compliance with established global maritime conventions and the law of the sea. It affirmed that the Sultanate is dedicated to upholding unhindered navigational freedom throughout the geopolitical chokepoint without demanding any usage or passage tariffs from transit vessels.

Furthermore, the agency noted that establishing this emergency route directly complements the diplomatic progress and strategic understandings recently achieved between the governments of Iran and the United States.

The announcement came hours after Oman and Iran reaffirmed what they described as their sovereignty and sovereign rights over the Strait of Hormuz in a joint statement issued following talks in Muscat between senior officials from the two countries.

The statement was released following the visit of Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who met with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi.

Referring to the Strait of Hormuz, the statement said that Oman and Iran, "as the Coastal States of the Strait of Hormuz, reaffirm their commitment to the safe passage through the Strait, in line with applicable international law, while emphasizing their sovereignty and sovereign rights over their territorial waters in the Strait of Hormuz."

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump told Fox News that Washington could become the “guardian angel" of the Strait of Hormuz and take 20% of the oil.

“We may take control of the strait if we need to. I’ll blow them to pieces. If they don’t make a deal, we’ll charge transit fees," Trump added, issuing a threat toward Iran.

Iran had earlier agreed to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels, free of charge, for only 60 days, from the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and in the opposite direction.