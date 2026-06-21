As talks on the Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran got underway in Switzerland today (Sunday), US President Donald Trump told Fox News that Washington could become the “guardian angel" of the Strait of Hormuz and take 20% of the oil.

“We may take control of the strait if we need to. I’ll blow them to pieces. If they don’t make a deal, we’ll charge transit fees," Trump added, issuing a threat toward Iran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that “Trump’s positions have changed 180 degrees compared to the past," adding: “We will not give up the right to enrichment; they too will be forced to accept it."

Trump responded: “He’d better watch his mouth, he’d better shape up, or we’ll take over the rest of his country."

Following his statement to Fox News, Trump published a post on Truth Social warning Iran to stop Hezbollah.

"Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!" he warned.