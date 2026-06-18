Footage of US President Donald Trump signing the memorandum of understanding with Iran was published to social media on Wednesday night by Deputy White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.

Trump signed the document during a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at Versailles Palace.

The President was later seen telling reporters, “It's signed", as he departed the palace following the dinner.

A White House official said a photo of the signed agreement was sent to Iran and the mediating countries, to formally put the deal into effect.

The two countries confirmed earlier that they had electronically signed the memorandum of understanding for ending the war, officially bringing the agreement into effect.

Earlier on Wednesday, the full document of principles reached between the United States and Iran was revealed , presenting a picture in which Iran secures numerous achievements while committing only not to develop nuclear weapons.

The agreement sets a fixed period of 60 days for drafting a final arrangement.

In the meantime, the United States commits to lifting the naval blockade and removing any other interference or restrictions it has imposed on Iran, as well as distancing its forces from the region.

Iran agreed to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels, free of charge, for only 60 days, from the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and in the opposite direction.

Additional American commitments include formulating a final, agreed-upon plan worth at least $300 billion for Iran’s economic reconstruction and development, canceling all types of sanctions imposed on the regime in Tehran, including those from the UN Security Council, the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and sanctions imposed by the US administration.

The United States also committed to immediately issuing a waiver that would allow the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and their derivatives, as well as all related services, including banking transactions.