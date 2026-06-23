The Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirmed what they described as their sovereignty and sovereign rights over the Strait of Hormuz in a joint statement issued following talks in Muscat between senior officials from the two countries.

The statement was released following the visit of Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who met with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi.

Referring to the Strait of Hormuz, the statement said that Oman and Iran, "as the Coastal States of the Strait of Hormuz, reaffirm their commitment to the safe passage through the Strait, in line with applicable international law, while emphasizing their sovereignty and sovereign rights over their territorial waters in the Strait of Hormuz."

The two countries said they had discussed matters relating to the waterway and agreed to continue talks through "a joint working group between the two foreign ministries in order to reach an agreement on the future administration of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the services that will be provided in this regard and the costs associated with them in accordance with international standards."

The statement added that "all arrangements related to the Strait of Hormuz must fully respect the sovereignty and sovereign rights of the two Coastal States of the Strait."

Oman and Iran also reaffirmed "their commitment to maintaining the Strait of Hormuz as a secure and open waterway for international navigation," emphasizing "the importance of continued cooperation to promote maritime safety, freedom of navigation, and regional stability."

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump told Fox News that the United States could become the "guardian angel" of the Strait of Hormuz and take 20% of the oil.

"We may take control of the strait if we need to. I'll blow them to pieces. If they don't make a deal, we'll charge transit fees," Trump said.

On Tuesday, President Trump rejected Iran's denials and confirmed the agreements made on nuclear inspections and sanctions relief.

"Despite their protestations and false statements to the contrary, coupled with the drumbeat of the Fake News, which is doing everything possible to make the U.S. Victory as small and insignificant as possible, Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level Nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!!!). This will ensure 'Nuclear Honesty,'" he wrote on Truth Social.

He noted that had Iran not agreed, "There would be no further negotiations! Based on this and other major concessions being made by Iran, I have agreed to allow the Hormuz Strait to remain OPEN, with no further Naval Blockade. However, all ships are remaining in place should it be necessary to reinstitute the Blockade, which seems, at this point, highly unlikely."

"The Money and/or Sanctions that the U.S. Treasury is releasing goes into escrow, controlled by the U.S.A., and will be used for the purchase of food and medical supplies, exclusively from the United States, including Corn, Wheat, and Soybeans from our great American Farmers. These are things that are desperately needed by Iran. This is a humanitarian crisis, and I feel it is necessary to help, NOW, before it is too late. Talks are going well! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he added.