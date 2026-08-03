Iran is not currently holding talks with the US, despite claims to the contrary, Iran International reported Monday.

The site quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei as saying that Iran is currently negotiating with Oman to reach agreement on a temporary "safe route" to allow travel through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Iran International, the proposed route would be a maritime corridor with entry and exit lanes.

But, Baghaei said, "As long as the United States continues its violations, there will naturally be no significant change in the situation in the Strait of Hormuz," even if such an agreement is reached.

He also said that Tehran is not planning to receive a US delegation or send an Iranian delegation to meet US officials "in the coming days."

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump told reporters that talks between Iran and the United States would resume, saying, "I was asked to [call off the strikes] by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, by Qatar, and by Iran. We are all set to go, at about this time right now. It would have been a massive attack."

"When the allies asked to call it off, you gotta say, ‘Well, let's see.’ The allies think there is a deal. There is a deal on Hormuz, and it will be a deal on the denuclearization of Iran."

Asked what will happen next, the President replied, "We are talking to them. It begins tomorrow afternoon. It would save a lot of lives."

On the question of whether there is a deadline for Iran to come to an agreement and said, "We will see. Would I rather make a deal? I am not looking to kill people. Because people die. A lot of people die. We don’t want that."

Trump announced in a post on Truth Social on Saturday night that he had agreed to cancel a planned attack on Iran, but added that the Islamic Republic must agree to a deal swiftly.

"The USA is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II. Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to. This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat," Trump wrote.

He added, "Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL. The Country of Israel joins me in this commitment. Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE."