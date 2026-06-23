Likud ministers and Knesset members spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News and responded to remarks by Yachad party chairman Naftali Bennett, who said on Kan 11's Hamanganon program that Area C should become part of the State of Israel, while Areas A and B would remain under Palestinian autonomy.

In response to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' question regarding what should be done with Areas A and B, the ministers and MKs presented a range of positions.

Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar replied briefly: "Apply sovereignty."

Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli said, "The next goal is to thwart the Fayyad plan to establish a terror state in the heart of our land and to cancel the Oslo Accords. There will never be peace with the Palestinians. Never."

Deputy Knesset Speaker MK Nissim Vaturi called for expanding Jewish communities and said he sees no possibility of providing security for Israeli citizens alongside what he described as a "terrorist authority." He called to "expel them all and establish Jewish communities. Only this will bring security to Israel."

MK Tally Gotliv offered a brief response: "Farms, more farms, and even more farms."

MK Keti Shitrit argued that Bennett's remarks effectively reveal support for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

"The solution is not nurturing a ticking time bomb in the heart of the country, but applying Israeli sovereignty, strengthening Jewish settlement, dismantling terrorist infrastructure, and ensuring Israel's full security control without apologizing," she said.

MK Amit Halevi called for advancing a process of accelerated demilitarization, establishing IDF bases and outposts, and transferring authority from Palestinian Authority institutions to local bodies. According to Halevi, Israel should work toward gradually ending Palestinian autonomy.

MK Moshe Passal proposed a model of local governance through municipal leaders instead of Palestinian autonomy.

"Mayors should manage the lives of the Arab residents in each city rather than a Palestinian autonomy," he said, adding that "the Arab residents of Judea and Samaria should vote for the Jordanian parliament."

MK Osher Shekalim sharply criticized Bennett, saying: "We will lead the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, cancel the Oslo Accords, and ensure Jewish communities throughout all parts of our homeland."

MK Avichai Boaron also criticized Bennett, saying: "Bennett is a political snake who shed his right-wing ideology and joined the radical Left and Israel-haters. We will lead the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, cancel the accursed Oslo Accords, and establish Jewish communities throughout all parts of our homeland."

Boaron added further criticism, saying: "Bennett is responsible for my being evacuated from my home in Amona. He deceived us all and enabled the evacuation of the community. Bennett is a dangerous left-wing figure, without principles and without a backbone, and in no way is he fit to be a leader of the State of Israel."

He added: "We will certainly not limit ourselves only to Area C. We will settle and strengthen our hold throughout the open areas of Judea and Samaria, including Areas A and B, and trample the Oslo Accords underfoot. There are ancestral homeland lands there waiting for us. This is our mission and our task for the coming period. With G-d's help, we will succeed."