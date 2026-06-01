A new poll conducted by the Midgam Institute for Channel 12 News indicates a continuous downward trend for the Together party, co-led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid.

According to the data, if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 24 seats, the Yashar! party would take 22, and Bennett and Lapid's party would secure 17 seats.

The Democrats party receives 10 seats, Shas 9, Yisrael Beytenu 9, Otzma Yehudit 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta'al 5, Ra'am 5, and the Religious Zionist party 4.

Remaining below the electoral threshold are Benny Gantz’s Blue and White (2.5%), Yoaz Hendel’s The Reservists (2.2%), and Balad (1.4%).

The current coalition bloc secures 52 seats, while the anti-Netanyahu bloc captures 58 seats.

In a scenario where Benny Gantz merges with Yoaz Hendel and Dedi Simchi, their joint slate would secure 6 seats. Under this scenario, Likud drops to 22 seats, Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar! party slips to 20, and Naftali Bennett’s Beyachad weakens to 15 seats. The remaining parties are unaffected by the move.