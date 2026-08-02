Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud and Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party would be tied at 23 seats apiece if the elections were held today, a Kan News poll found on Sunday.

This would be one more seat for the Likud and two more for Yashar when compared to last week's poll.

Since the last poll, Naftali Bennett's Together party dropped one seat to 13, while Yair Golan's Democrats lost two and is down to eight.

Otzma Yehudit and Yisrael Beytenu hold on to nine seats each, and Shas and United Torah Judaism both remain at eight.

Hadash-Ta'al gained a seat, with six, and the United Arab List (Ra'am) continued to win five. The Religious Zionist party lost a seat and is down to only four. The "Zionist Home-Reservists" party passed the electoral threshold and won four seats.

According to the bloc breakdown, Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc maintains its strength this week with 52 seats. The bloc of parties led by Gadi Eisenkot stands at 57 seats, while Arab parties receive 11 seats.

The poll also examined a scenario in which two new right-wing parties compete: one led by Gilad Erdan and Yuli Edelstein, and the other led by Ofer Winter. According to the poll results, neither party crosses the electoral threshold.