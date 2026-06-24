A poll conducted by the Kantar Institute for Kan News indicates a strengthening of the right-wing bloc and a weakening of the Beyachad (Together) party led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid.

According to the data, if elections were held today, the Likud party would receive 24 seats, while Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party would receive 22.

Bennett and Lapid’s Beyachad party receives 16 seats, Yisrael Beytenu 10, the Democrats 9, Otzma Yehudit 9, Shas 9, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta’al 6, Religious Zionism 5, and Ra’am 4.

The Blue and White, Reservists, and Balad parties would not pass the electoral threshold.

Divided by blocs, the current coalition bloc stands at 54 seats, while the bloc of parties opposed to Netanyahu stands at 56 seats.

In a scenario in which Beyachad, led by Naftali Bennett, Yesh Atid, and Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party unite - with Eisenkot heading the list - the united party would receive 36 seats. Likud would receive 26 seats, while the Netanyahu bloc would stand at 56 seats.

In a scenario involving a new party uniting Benny Gantz, Dedi Simhi, and Yoaz Hendel, the joint list would receive seven seats.

Another notable figure in the poll relates to the future of Yesh Atid: In a scenario in which Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid split, Bennett’s party receives 14 seats, while Yesh Atid falls to just four seats - barely above the electoral threshold.

When respondents were asked who should lead the opposition bloc in the next elections, Gadi Eisenkot held a large lead with 40%, compared to only 16% for Naftali Bennett. Twenty-seven percent of respondents said neither of them should lead the bloc.

The Religious Zionist Party also receives five seats in a Channel 13 News poll. According to the data, Likud receives 23 seats, while Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party receives 20. Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid’s party drops to 15 seats, Yisrael Beytenu receives 12, the Democrats 10, Otzma Yehudit 9, Shas 8, United Torah Judaism 8, Hadash-Ta’al 6, Religious Zionism 5, and Ra’am 4.

The Reservists, Balad, and Blue and White parties do not pass the electoral threshold.

The Netanyahu-supporting bloc receives 53 seats, while the opposition bloc receives 57.