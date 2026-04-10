Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, Amichai Chikli, held a tour of agricultural outposts in the Binyamin region yesterday (Thursday) as a guest of the Binyamin Regional Council. During the visit, he met with residents and heard about the challenges on the ground in recent times.

The tour was accompanied by Deputy Council Head Hanna Itach and teams from the Hilltop Youth Department and the Land Department, who presented to the minister the council’s activities with the youth, alongside the day-to-day challenges in the field and the responses developed in recent years.

During the tour, the minister visited the “Tel Talpiyot" farm and the “Tzur Levavi" farm, where he spoke directly with residents and heard about the situation on the ground in light of recent events in the area. He later also took part in a ceremony marking the establishment of the new community of “Ma’oz Tzur."

Chikli called for abandoning the approach based on the division into Areas A, B, and C, and said that practical action on the ground is what matters: “What wins is sheep and agriculture-not declarations and talk."

The minister also noted that the farms are a significant factor in changing the reality on the ground and emphasized the importance of focusing on strategic, controlling points to strengthen security and Israeli presence.

At the same time, Chikli warned against acts of violence and called to avoid them despite the provocations and violence from the other side. According to him, such incidents harm the settlement enterprise and serve as a tool in the hands of the enemy.

“The farm enterprise is the spearhead of Zionism today-it is creating a revolution on the ground and must be continued with full force," he said, adding that it represents a continuation of the path of leaders such as Yigal Allon and Yitzhak Tabenkin.