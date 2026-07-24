Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli accused New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani of contributing to the atmosphere surrounding Thursday’s stabbing attack in Manhattan.

“A straight line connects Mamdani’s vile jihadi video to the terror attack that just struck the city," Chikli wrote on X, referring to Mamdani’s recent video calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal.

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“When an attacker yells ‘Allahu Akbar’ while stabbing innocent people, you know Mamdani’s message landed," Chikli added.

Chikli argued that Mamdani “would never dare post a video like that against any other state leader," claiming that the video was “a pure manifesto of Jew hatred, thinly coated" as criticism directed only at Israel.

He also accused Mamdani of “dragging the city into decay and bloodshed" and warned that Jewish residents would be the first to suffer.

“The Jews will be the first to pay the price, as always," Chikli wrote. “But make no mistake, New Yorkers: it will not end with the Jews."

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar responded, "I am appalled by the horrific antisemitic stabbing attack in New York."

"Appalled but sadly not surprised. This violence did not happen in a vacuum. Months of incitement against the Jewish state from Mamdani have helped create a climate in which Jews are targeted."

He added, "Words have consequences. Mamdani must end the incitement, confront antisemitism with resolve, and act now to protect the city’s Jewish community. Enough is enough."