The IDF on Saturday night cleared for publication the names of two soldiers who fell in battle against Hezbollah terrorists earlier this week.

Staff Sergeant Yoav Klein, aged 21 from Herzliya, served as a soldier in the 52nd Battalion of the 401st Brigade and fell in combat in southern Lebanon.

Herzliya Mayor Yariv Fisher, said: "Once again, our hearts break with deep sorrow, and with great pain, we were informed of the fall of Yoav Klein, of blessed memory, a Herzliya native and a graduate of Hayovel High School. Only three years ago, he was still a student at the school. A young man with an entire future ahead of him, a talented and beloved basketball player, who grew up in our city and chose to go out and defend the country and all of us. I send my heartfelt embrace to his parents, Eran and Einat, his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing Yoav."

"There are no words that can console such a loss, and there is no greater pain than that of parents forced to part with their son. Herzliya bows its head today. We will remember Yoav, his smile, his path, and his tremendous sacrifice. May his memory be blessed."

Sergeant First Class Nir Ben Ari, 21 years old from Kerem Maharal, served as a soldier in the Maglan Unit of the Commando Brigade and fell in combat in southern Lebanon.

Staff Sergeant Nir Ben Ari served as a logistics officer in his company, and was scheduled to begin his discharge leave at the end of the month.

Nir was born and raised in the moshav Kerem Maharal and is survived by three siblings - Guy, Shay, and Shir. He was to celebrate his 22nd birthday in nine days.

His family said he “loved life, his family, and his friends. He had a special bond with his two brothers and sister Shir. He was a boy with an incredible presence. Always happy. Always surrounded by friends. He was a very strong child, both physically and mentally. He was first in everything."

“At the beginning of the week, he had a motorcycle test scheduled. He had a flight ticket to Thailand for mid-August," family friend Nir Baruch said. “Just yesterday he was still at home but chose to return to his friends and enter Lebanon."

Assaf Izak, head of the Hof Hacarmel Regional Council, eulogized: “Nir was the the best of our sons in every sense - a young man of values who excelled in his studies, an athlete, a fighter, and a commander. Above all, he was a person who loved life, his family, and his friends, and was always surrounded by people drawn to his light, joy, and unique presence. Nir was at the threshold of a new chapter in his life, with countless plans, dreams, and a promising future that was cruelly cut short."

Alfa Weinberger, principal of Kfar Galim High School, where Ben Ari studied, wrote: “Nir completed his studies in 2022, focusing on biology and physics. His family is an inseparable part of us." Last month, Staff Sergeant Noam Hamburger, also from Kfar Galim, was killed by an explosive drone in southern Lebanon. The principal added: “This is a second and unbearable loss for our community. Our hearts break at the young lives that were cut short and the immense pain of their families."

In the incident in which Staff Sergeant Yoav Klein fell, LTC Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon and two additional IDF soldiers whose names have not yet been cleared for publication also fell.

In the incident in which Sergeant First Class Nir Ben Ari fell, two additional IDF soldiers were severely injured, and an IDF officer was moderately injured.

The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, and their families have been notified.