LTC Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, aged 32, from Beit HaShita, the commander of the 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade, fell in combat in southern Lebanon, the IDF cleared for publication Friday morning.

In the incident in which LTC Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon fell, three additional soldiers fell. Their families have been notified, and their names have not yet been cleared for publication. They will be released at a later time.

LTC Dor assumed command of Battalion 52 on April 20, 2026, about a week after the battalion’s commander was seriously wounded during the fighting. Dor accepted command during a complex period and led the battalion’s soldiers with determination and responsibility throughout the past two months of combat.

LTC Dor rose through the ranks of the Armored Corps in the 401st Brigade and carried out most of his major command roles there throughout his service. He commanded soldiers and officers in a series of operational positions, stood out for his professionalism and leadership, and later served as chief of staff to the head of the Northern Command during Operation “Northern Arrows" until the residents returned, completing that role in August. He then attended the Command and Staff Course, and in April returned to field command when he was appointed commander of Battalion 52.

LTC Dor was married and the father of two daughters. He grew up in a family of soldiers - he and his four brothers enlisted in the 401st Brigade, while another brother enlisted in the Golani Brigade. His wife serves as a combat officer in the Combat Intelligence Collection Corps and Border Defense Corps.