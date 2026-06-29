Yehonatan Leo Rigo, a 19-year-old IDF soldier from Tzur Hadassah, was laid to rest yesterday (Sunday) at the military cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, after he was found on Friday in the Central District without signs of life.

In a statement, the Tzur Hadassah local council announced a period of mourning following his death. "We share in the grief of Katerina Rigo over the passing of her son, Yehonatan, may he rest in peace. We embrace, strengthen, and hope you will know no more sorrow," it was stated.

The IDF said the soldier was found without signs of life last Friday. Following the incident, an investigation was opened by the Military Police to examine the circumstances of the case.

"An IDF soldier was found without signs of life last Friday in the center of the country. Following the incident, an investigation was opened by the Military Police, and upon its conclusion the findings will be transferred to the consideration of the Military Prosecution. The notice was delivered to his family. The IDF shares in the family’s grief and will continue to accompany them."