The IDF is continuing its investigation into the deadly incident in which four soldiers from the 52nd Battalion of the Armored Corps were killed, including battalion commander Lt. Col. Dor Ben Simhon, Sgt. Yoav Klein, and two additional soldiers whose names have not yet been cleared for publication.

According to an initial report by Kan, the attack was carried out by Hezbollah as a coordinated assault involving both anti-tank missile fire and an explosive drone launched at the tank.

The incident took place during an operation by the 36th Division in the Ali Taa’r ridge area, south of Nabatieh. Initial findings indicate that after the tank was hit by anti-tank fire, an armed drone penetrated the vehicle through its rear corridor, apparently carrying anti-tank munitions, and detonated inside the tank.

The IDF said that the drone’s ability to enter the tank is a central focus of the Armored Corps investigation. The military added that, based on the evidence gathered so far, the explosion inside the tank was not the result of a technical failure.

The tank has not yet been recovered from southern Lebanon, delaying the completion of the full investigation. The IDF estimates that the recovery will take place in the coming days, allowing investigators to carry out further examinations and reach final conclusions.