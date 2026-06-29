Galit Hazutt, the mother of David Hazutt, who was killed in action in southern Lebanon yesterday, spoke with Kan News about her son, his final request to her, and his unwavering commitment to the soldiers under his command.

David Hazutt, 21, from Ashkelon, served as a company commander in Battalion 12 of the Golani Brigade. He was laid to rest at the military cemetery in Ashkelon, leaving behind his mother and sister.

According to Galit, about two weeks before he was killed, David told her, “If something happens to me, I will continue living." She said her son believed that a person’s fate is determined by Heaven, adding that he often told her, “If something is meant to happen, it will. It doesn’t matter where."

Galit said that in the weeks leading up to his death, David was deeply troubled by the hardships faced by some of his soldiers. During a five-week leave from duty, he spent much of his time visiting members of his unit and returned distressed after seeing the financial difficulties and poor living conditions some of them were experiencing.

She said David personally supported soldiers in need, using his own money and even redirecting his command allowance to assist them. “He did everything and gave money from his own pocket," she said. At his funeral, she vowed to continue his legacy by helping soldiers who require support.

Galit also shared that David lost his father five years ago and studied at a pre-military academy before enlisting. Despite efforts to persuade him to choose a different military path, he insisted on serving in the Golani Brigade. She said that after completing his military service, he had planned to marry his girlfriend and pursue a career with the ISA.

According to an initial military investigation, the incident occurred at around 2:00 a.m. as the Golani Brigade combat team entered a suspected building in the Dir Siran area of southern Lebanon during a search operation. A Hezbollah operative allegedly opened fire at close range, killing Hazutt and lightly wounding another soldier. Following the attack, Israeli forces continued operations in the area and identified additional targets for strikes.