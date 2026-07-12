Dr. Maayan Sherman, the mother of Sgt. Ron Sherman, who was abducted during the October 7th massacre, has filed a police complaint after receiving a phone call that included a death threat at her medical clinic.

Speaking after the incident, Sherman said she was not surprised by the threat, claiming it followed several days of online abuse directed at her. "As long as this is my country, I will continue to say what I think," she said, adding that her clinic's secretary answered the call and was left shaken by the experience.

According to Sherman, the threats escalated after she responded to a social media post by right-wing commentator Hatzel (The Shadow), in which she referred to his supporters as "baboons." She said the backlash included insults as well as offensive comments directed at both her and her late son.

In an interview with Kan News, Sherman defended her remarks, saying she was referring to supporters of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She accused both ministers of helping prevent hostage-release agreements.

"Hatzelis Ben Gvir's right-hand man. Because of people like him, they abandoned and murdered hostages by opposing deals. I don't have a better word for these crazed slanderers. They're wild animals consumed by hatred who don't behave according to normal standards. The word 'baboon' describes them exactly."

Addressing accusations that her comments targeted a particular ethnic community, Sherman rejected the claim. "I received insults from both Ashkenazim and Mizrahim. They're all supporters of Netanyahu and Ben Gvir. Because my last name is Sherman from my marriage, people assume I'm left-wing and not Mizrahi, but neither is true. I don't understand why ethnicity is relevant at all."

Sherman also said that any compensation awarded through legal action related to the threats would be donated, describing such money as "tainted."