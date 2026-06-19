A 19-year-old fugitive wanted for his alleged involvement in the March 10 attack on the US Consulate in Toronto has been apprehended by local authorities.

The suspect, Zara Jabbi, was intercepted and taken into custody on Wednesday at Toronto Pearson International Airport, concluding an active manhunt.

The gravity of the case intensified on June 11, when a high-risk police operation to serve a search warrant tied directly to the 19-year-old resulted in the fatal shooting of a Toronto Police Service officer.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw on Tuesday said that the consulate ambush was not an isolated event. Demkiw explained that the shooting aligns with a broader pattern of recent "shootings at Jewish synagogues and schools."

Investigators have characterized these attacks as components of an organized, outsourced criminal syndicate where overseas operatives solicit young individuals via digital channels to execute violent operations, offering financial compensation on the condition that they record video evidence of their offenses.

Following his airport arrest, Jabbi faces multiple criminal charges. The formal offenses leveled against him include the theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property over $5,000 obtained by crime, discharging a restricted or prohibited weapon, attacking the property of internationally protected persons, possessing an unauthorized firearm, and possessing a loaded restricted or prohibited firearm.

The 19-year-old remained in custody and was scheduled to participate in a remote bail hearing on Thursday.

Toronto and the area have seen a sharp uptick in antisemitic violence since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023.

In early March, shots were fired at two Toronto-area synagogues within several hours. Several suspects have been arrested in connection with those shootings.

Also in March, gunfire struck Temple Emanu-El in North York, as members of the congregation were marking the holiday of Purim. There were no injuries but the building was damaged.

In late April, a male suspect attempted to force his way into an Orthodox synagogue in Thornhill, just north of Toronto, and assaulted a victim before fleeing the scene.